AEW Will Crown First Women’s Champion on TNT Debut

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has revealed that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will crown the promotion’s first women’s champion for the upcoming TNT weekly TV debut. The show is set for October 2.

Brandi Rhodes stated, “For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers. The AEW women’s championship will be the cornerstone of the women’s division.” She added, “The championship will be treated with the utmost respect and prestige. We hope to inspire future female wrestlers to dream of holding such a meaningful title.”

All Elite Wrestling has not yet announced the competitors for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship match. The company features a women’s division that includes Awesome Kong, Britt Baker, Allie, Kylie Rae, Leva Bates, and Nyla Rose. Per Rhodes in the SI report, more details on who will be competing to become the first AEW women’s champion will be revealed on The Road to AEW All Out digital series on YouTube next Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST.

The next All Elite event is All Out, which will be held on Saturday, August 31 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. AEW’s weekly TV show debuts on Wednesday, October 2 on TNT. The two-hour show will air live every week. The debut TV event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.