AEW News: Major Announcement on Inaugural World Championship, Jack Whitehall Previews Double or Nothing

– In the new Road to Double or Nothing video, AEW and Jack Whitehall announced that the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing will face the winner of the Casino Battle Royal, which is also being held at Double or Nothing. The winner of that match will be declared AEW’s first World title. The winner of Omega vs. Jericho will face the winner of the Casino Battle Royal at a later date.

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Private Party, and former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears (aka Tye Dillinger) are all confirmed for the Casino Battle Royal match.

– Actor and comedian also Jack Whitehall appears in the latest AEW Road to Double or Nothing video where he previews this weekend’s show with Tony Khan, Brandi Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes. You can check out that video below.