AEW Forbidden Door Has Reportedly Hit A Gate of Over $1 Million

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the advance gate for AEW Forbidden Door has already topped a million dollars, with the event happening in August. It’s set for August 24 at the O2 Arena in London.

The WON notes that the show has had higher ticket sales than most AEW events, which accounts for the gate. Either way, it will likely be the third-largest gate in AEW history, behind both shows at Wembley Stadium. This could still change if All In: Texas sells more tickets.