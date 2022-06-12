wrestling / News

AEW News: FTR Appear On Latest Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa Does Karaoke In Latest Vlog

June 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite FTR Image Credit: AEW

– The latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) features FTR working on their likeability. You can see the video below, which was released on Sunday morning:

– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, which you can check out below. The video is described as follows:

“The Match Versus Serena Deeb was amazing! But the night before, Kareoke took over the AEW Roster right before Double or Nothing, and everyone game up!”

