AEW News: FTR on Their In-Ring Debut, Dark Order Tries to Recruit Colt Cabana
– A post-AEW Dynamite video features FTR discussing their AEW debuts. You can see the video below of the two FTR members talking about their win over The Butcher and The Blade:
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE#FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood give us their thoughts on their debut match here in #AEW.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/zwmk2Fh2qW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 11, 2020
– AEW also shared the following clip of Brodie Lee coming to Colt Cabana’s aid on Dynamite in an attempt to recruit him to the Dark Order, followed by Cabana entering the group’s office backstage:
Could he? @ColtCabana #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6TJpacacgL
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 11, 2020
.@ColtCabana knocking on the door of the #DarkOrder??#AEWDynamite on #AEWPLUS pic.twitter.com/6iPwwy53dm
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 11, 2020
