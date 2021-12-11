wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR & Tully Blanchard Attack Sting & Darby Allin, Lucha Bros Retain Tag Titles On Rampage
– Darby Allin and Sting were targeted by FTR and Tully Blanchard on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. While being interviewed by Tony Schiavone on tonight’s show, Allin and Sting were assaulted by the trio as you can see below:
“One more time, Sting!”
An ambush by #FTR and Tully Blanchard blindsides @Sting and @DarbyAllin! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/FqYYckdvOB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021
– Lucha Bros. successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR earlier in the night, and a clip from the match is below:
#ANDSTILL…the #LuchaBros retain the #AEW World Tag Team Titles against #FTR in an amazing start to #AEWRampage! Tune in NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/XZTPFdTGlK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021
