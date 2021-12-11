AEW News: FTR & Tully Blanchard Attack Sting & Darby Allin, Lucha Bros Retain Tag Titles On Rampage

– Darby Allin and Sting were targeted by FTR and Tully Blanchard on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. While being interviewed by Tony Schiavone on tonight’s show, Allin and Sting were assaulted by the trio as you can see below:

– Lucha Bros. successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR earlier in the night, and a clip from the match is below: