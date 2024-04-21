wrestling / News
AEW News: FTW Title Highlighted In Timeline Video, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
April 21, 2024 | Posted by
– The latest AEW Timelines video looks at the history of the FTR Championship in the company. You can see the video below ahead of HOOK’s title defense against Chris Jericho tonight on Dynasty:
– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog looks at her experience at WrestleCon 2024:
