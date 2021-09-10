AEW News: Fuego Del Sol On Latest Unrestricted Podcast, Frankie Kazarian Cuts Promo On Elite

– Fuego Del Sol is the guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted Podcast. You can listen to the podcast below, described as follows:

“Fuego Del Sol is officially All Elite, and explains why he thought his match on RAMPAGE was initially his swan song for AEW. He speaks to his best friend, Sammy Guevara, surprising him with his AEW contract, how he shared the news and celebrated with his family, what it meant to snap his 40-match losing streak, making a name for himself on Sammy’s Vlog, and the organic growth of his homegrown popularity. Fuego shares the story behind his gimmick and mask, what it means to be Alabama’s #1 Luchador, and how his backyard wrestling promotion, KBW, ultimately led him to this point in his career. Fuego also talks about learning from Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, and Brian Cage. Plus, he reveals some of his favorite skits from Sammy’s Vlog including his on-going story with Griff Garrison, and the bit with Dustin Rhodes.”

– Frankie Kazarian took shots at Adam Cole and the Elite, posting a new promo that you can see below. Kazarian talks about how the Elite always seems to land on their feet and how the group rebounded from the Young Bucks’ loss with the addition of Cole. He says Cole is a guy he has history with and used to respect, but said that if he’s going to align with the Elite than he has issues with them. He promised that next week he’s going to “kick the s**t” out of Cole: