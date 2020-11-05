wrestling / News
AEW Full Gear 2020 Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline sent us the following betting odds for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear event. The pay-per-view card is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, and it will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Saturday’s card will feature all of AEW’s titles on the line. Currently, Jon Moxley is heavily favored to retain his title over Eddie Kingston at -700. Kingston is the betting underdog at +400. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is slightly favored to retain his TNT title over Darby Allin at -160, while Allin is +120.
The betting odds currently appear to be even for FTR vs. The Young Bucks, who are facing each other for the first time, with the AEW tag titles on the line. AEW Full Gear will be broadcast live on PPV on Saturday.
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs Eddie Kingston
Jon Moxley -700 (1/7)
Eddie Kingston +400 (4/1)
AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs The Young Bucks
FTR -120 (5/6)
The Young Bucks -120 (5/6)
AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Darby Allin
Cody Rhodes -160 (5/8)
Darby Allin +120 (6/5)
AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs Nyla Rose
Hikaru Shida -200 (1/2)
Nyla Rose +150 (3/2)
Adam Page vs Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)
Adam Page +300 (3/1)
Chris Jericho vs MJF
MJF -300 (1/3)
Chris Jericho +200 (2/1)
Elite Deletion: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara
Matt Hardy -160 (5/8)
Sammy Guevara +120 6/5)
Orange Cassidy vs John Silver
Orange Cassidy -950 (2/19)
John Silver +500 (5/1)
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chad Gable On When He and Jason Jordan ‘Clicked’ as a Team, How Their Competitive Nature Helped Them
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show