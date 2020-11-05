AEW Full Gear 2020 Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline sent us the following betting odds for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear event. The pay-per-view card is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, and it will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saturday’s card will feature all of AEW’s titles on the line. Currently, Jon Moxley is heavily favored to retain his title over Eddie Kingston at -700. Kingston is the betting underdog at +400. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is slightly favored to retain his TNT title over Darby Allin at -160, while Allin is +120.

The betting odds currently appear to be even for FTR vs. The Young Bucks, who are facing each other for the first time, with the AEW tag titles on the line. AEW Full Gear will be broadcast live on PPV on Saturday.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley -700 (1/7)

Eddie Kingston +400 (4/1)

AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs The Young Bucks

FTR -120 (5/6)

The Young Bucks -120 (5/6)

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes -160 (5/8)

Darby Allin +120 (6/5)

AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs Nyla Rose

Hikaru Shida -200 (1/2)

Nyla Rose +150 (3/2)

Adam Page vs Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)

Adam Page +300 (3/1)

Chris Jericho vs MJF

MJF -300 (1/3)

Chris Jericho +200 (2/1)

Elite Deletion: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy -160 (5/8)

Sammy Guevara +120 6/5)

Orange Cassidy vs John Silver

Orange Cassidy -950 (2/19)

John Silver +500 (5/1)