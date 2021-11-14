AEW Full Gear 2021 HD Replay Now Available on FITE TV

– AEW President Tony Khan announced today that fans can now order the replay of last night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 event on FITE TV. Additionally, a replay stream is also available on Bleacher Report starting at 1:30 pm ET. Last night’s event could only be streamed on Bleacher Report Live in the United States.

Tony Khan wrote on his Twitter, “Thank you wrestling fans, thank you for making last night #AEWFullGear one of the best nights of my life. To see this great event @BleacherReport has a replay stream of Full Gear starting @ 1:30 pm ET + the Full Gear replay is now also available for US fans to purchase on @FiteTV.”

Fans can now purchase the HD replay of the event on FITE TV for $49.99 HERE. In the past, there have been fan complaints regarding the quality of Bleacher Report streams for AEW events, along with the lack of pause and rewind features.

AEW Full Gear 2021 was held last night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was also available on pay-per-view. It was headlined by Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. You can also check out 411’s recap and review of the event RIGHT HERE.