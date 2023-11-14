wrestling / News
AEW Full Gear 2023 Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has released new betting lines for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear event. Currently, MJF is still heavily favored to retain his world title against Jay White at -5000 odds. Jay White is the betting underdog at +1000. Here are the current betting lines:
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)
Jay White +1000 10/1)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm -400 (1/4)
Hikaru Shida (c) +250 (5/2)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) -250 (2/5)
FTR +300 (3/1)
House of Black +450 (9/2)
LFI +800 (8/1)
AEW International Championship Match Winner
Jon Moxley -200 (2/3)
Orange Cassidy (c) +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Adam Page -800 (1/8)
Swerve Strickland +425 (17/4)
Tag Team Match Winner
The Golden Jets -400 (1/4)
The Young Bucks +250 (5/2)
6-Man Tag Team Match Winner
Adam Copeland, Darby Allin & Sting -2000 (1/20)
Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne +700 (7/1)
AEW Full Gear is set for Saturday, November 18. The event will be held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Butted Heads With Vince McMahon Over His Retirement Segment
- Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight
- Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos