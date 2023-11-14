– BetOnline has released new betting lines for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear event. Currently, MJF is still heavily favored to retain his world title against Jay White at -5000 odds. Jay White is the betting underdog at +1000. Here are the current betting lines:

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)

Jay White +1000 10/1)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm -400 (1/4)

Hikaru Shida (c) +250 (5/2)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) -250 (2/5)

FTR +300 (3/1)

House of Black +450 (9/2)

LFI +800 (8/1)

AEW International Championship Match Winner

Jon Moxley -200 (2/3)

Orange Cassidy (c) +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Adam Page -800 (1/8)

Swerve Strickland +425 (17/4)

Tag Team Match Winner

The Golden Jets -400 (1/4)

The Young Bucks +250 (5/2)

6-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Adam Copeland, Darby Allin & Sting -2000 (1/20)

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne +700 (7/1)

AEW Full Gear is set for Saturday, November 18. The event will be held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.