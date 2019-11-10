wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Full Gear Buy-In Stream Now Online, Shane McMahon Set For Table For 3, Top Ten Smackdown Moments
November 9, 2019
– The live stream for the AEW Full Gear Buy-In show is now online. It will feature a match between Dr. Britt Baker and Bea Priestley. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.
– A new episode of Table For 3 will air on the WWE Network after RAW this Monday. It will include Shane McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard.
– WWE has released a video showcasing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
