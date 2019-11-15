AEW Full Gear Buyrate Reportedly Near That Of All Out

– The buyrate for AEW Full Gear was reportedly close to that of All Out. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show is expected to be about the same or slightly below the 100,000 or so that All Out did at the end of August.

The WON notes that the streaming numbers were roughly the same as the first two shows, and that while the cable numbers aren’t in yet, they are not expected to hit the same level as Double or Nothing and will be about the numbers for All Out as well.

Much like All Out, Full Gear didn’t hit the top 20 for the day among Google Trends. No AEW PPV has done so since Double or Nothing. Full Gear did briefly rank at #19 before falling out of the top 20 by the end of the night.