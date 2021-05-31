wrestling / News

AEW Full Gear Date & Location Revealed at Double or Nothing

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

AEW has revealed the date and location for their late fall PPV AEW Full Gear, making the announcement at Double or Nothing. It was announced on tonight’s PPV that Full Gear will take place on November 6th in St. Louis, Missouri.

As noted earlier, the company is returning to Chicago in September for All Out.

