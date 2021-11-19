AEW Full Gear Had Third-Largest Live Gate In Company History, Note on Movie Theater Business and Google Interest

As we previously reported, AEW Full Gear had an estimated 145,000 buys, which would make it the second-largest grossing PPV in AEW history. That is before the cable and TV buys come in, which are believed to be “very strong,” so that number could be even bigger. Either way, it’s the best-performing Full Gear to date, beating 2019 (85,000) and 2020 (95,000). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had an attendance of just over 10,500 fans, under a sellout of over 13,000 for a wrestling event. That’s around just over 10,000 paid for a $640,000 live gate, the third-largest in company history.

Full Gear is behind the $700,000 gate for All Out 2021 in Chicago and the $960,000 gate for Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. In fourth place is the AEW Rampage at the United Center this year, which featured the return of CM Punk. That was priced lower due to it not being a PPV and earned $635,000.

Full Gear earned $150,000 through movie theater screenings. While this is more than All Out, that PPV had $120,000 in 140 theaters ($857 per screen/34 per theater). Full Gear was in 314 theaters and made $478 per screen/19 per theater. To compare it to Summerslam, that show did $125,000 in 400 theaters ($313 per screen/13 per theater).

Google searches for Full Gear were at 50,000, a sharp decrease from the 500,000 for All Out.

Between PPV, theaters, live gate and merchandise, it is expected to gross $7.32 million, the second-largest non-WWE show since 1999. AEW’s take of that would be around $3.81 million.