AEW Full Gear Location Reportedly Set

AEW has set the location for their upcoming Full Gear event, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the show will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota according to the company’s current internal plans.

The PPV, which is set to take place on November 13th, was originally set for November 6th in St. Louis, Missouri. AEW announced a new date at All Out with a new location that had not been revealed at that point. It was previously reported that AEW was considering Minneapolis for as the new host city.

While several of AEW’s talent was set for New York’s The Big Event on November 13th, the company has been making accommodations and the site notes that AEW went “above and beyond” to make things right. That talent will now now be appearing at the event on November 14th.