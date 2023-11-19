AEW Full Gear Main Event Changed, Adam Cole To Defend World Title For MJF

As previously reported, MJF was attacked by the Gunns after he and Samoa Joe defeated them to retain the ROH World tag team titles. The Gunns attacked MJF’s leg and injured it. As he was taken away in an ambulance, the AEW World Champion told his friend Adam Cole not to let them take his title.

During the PPV, Tony Schiavone came out and told the live crowd that the match between MJF and Jay White was cancelled. He was about to reveal that White was the new AEW World Champion, but Cole interrupted. He said he wasn’t going to let White win the belt and Tony Khan is allowing him to defend the title in MJF’s place. So the new main event tonight will be Adam Cole vs. Jay White.

Cole has not been in action since All Out. He broke his ankle in multiple places after an accident at Grand Slam, which was surgically repaired.