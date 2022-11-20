AEW News: Mick Foley Consulted On Jungle Boy’s Full Gear Match, MJF’s Travel Plans, More

– Fightful Select reports that Jungle Boy contacted Mick Foley for cage match advice, according to Foley’s podcast.

– The same report indicates that MJF is not scheduled to fly out of Newark, given that his home is approximately 60 miles from the city.

– Anthony Bowens has maintained selling his apparent injuries without any change today, but is still scheduled for his match at Full Gear.

– As previously reported, Konosuke Takeshita is officially part of the AEW roster, and Fightful Select says that the roster has been widely supportive of his arrival.