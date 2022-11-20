wrestling / News

AEW News: Mick Foley Consulted On Jungle Boy’s Full Gear Match, MJF’s Travel Plans, More

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select reports that Jungle Boy contacted Mick Foley for cage match advice, according to Foley’s podcast.

– The same report indicates that MJF is not scheduled to fly out of Newark, given that his home is approximately 60 miles from the city.

– Anthony Bowens has maintained selling his apparent injuries without any change today, but is still scheduled for his match at Full Gear.

As previously reported, Konosuke Takeshita is officially part of the AEW roster, and Fightful Select says that the roster has been widely supportive of his arrival.



