AEW Full Gear ‘November Rain’ Video To Premiere On Collision

The AEW Full Gear video featuring Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” will debut on this week’s AEW Collision. As noted, Khan announced on Monday that he had secured a license for AEW to use the iconic 1992 hard rock song to promote Full Gear. Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to note that the video to promote the PPV will make its debut on Saturday’s show.

Khan wrote:

“The first ever @gunsnroses AEWFullGear November Rain video will premiere on #AEWCollision This Saturday, one week before the Full Gear ppv next Saturday 11/23! See you at the last AEW Collision before Full Gear, this Saturday, 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama!”