AEW Full Gear On-Sale Date Reportedly Set

The on-sale date for AEW Full Gear is coming very soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select say that they have confirmed an initial report by their own Rob Wilkins that the Target Center in Minneapolis are planning an official announcement on Monday that the pre-sale for tickets will run Tuesday and Wednesday (September 28th and 29th) for the PPV, which takes place on November 6th.

The site goes on to note that the general on-sale date will be October 1st. That date will also see combo tickets available made available for that weekend’s AEW Rampage along with Full Gear.