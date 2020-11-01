AEW Full Gear PPV Ticket Sales Reportedly Slow, Tickets Still Available

Tickets for next weekend’s AEW Full Gear went on sale late last week, and despite a diminished capacity due to COVID-19 there are still dozens available. It was noted on this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that of the 925 tickets put on sale for Daily’s Place for the PPV, several were still available for sale. There are 88 as of this writing per Ticketmaster. All the tickets are in the terrace, concourse, and overhang area.

Daily’s Place has a capacity of 5,500 tickets and Dave Meltzer noted that in a normal situation they would have been able to sell well above that capacity, but that Jacksonville is “completely burned out” with the fact that AEW has been running there weekly for so long. The show has strict capacity limits with tickets available in pods that keep social distancing, which could also be a disincentive for people to go.

All that being said, tickets for the event are expected to be sold out by time of the show.