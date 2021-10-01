AEW Full Gear Tickets Officially On Sale, Note On Ticket Pre-Sale Numbers and Other AEW Ticket Sales

Tickets for AEW Full Gear at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota are officially on sale after a pre-sale earlier this week.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that almost 5,000 tickets have been sold for the November 13 event in just the pre-sale, with a venue that seats around 13,000. It currently has an $85 get-in price on the secondary market.

In a couple of other ticket sale notes, The Rampage on November 12 has sold almost 5,000 tickets so far. AEW Dynamite in Boston on October 27 is sold out at 5,250, with a $110 get-in price on the pre-sale market.

Next week’s Dynamite has 5,881 tickets out.

Rampage in Miami the following week is at 1,448 while Dynamite in Miami has 2,150 out.

Dynamite in Orlando has sold 4,478 so far for October 23.