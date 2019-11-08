AEW Full Gear to Feature Its Own Set

– This weekend’s AEW Full Gear PPV will have a unique set, according to Nick Jackson. The Young Bucks member responded to a fan question about the return of individualized sets for PPVs, confirming that the show will in fact have a different set for the show.

AEW Full Gear takes place on Saturday and airs live on B/R Live in the US, ITV Box Office in the UK and Fite TV internationally.