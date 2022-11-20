What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

PWInsider reports that after AEW Full Gear went off the air on Saturday night, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all came down to the ring to check on Jon Moxley, who continued to be knocked out in the ring following the brass knuckles shot he took from MJF.

The crowd started chanting “Thank you Moxley” while Yuta, Claudio, and Danielson explained to Moxley what happened. They all hugged, Moxley threw a chair to the ground and exited through the crowd.