wrestling / News
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
November 20, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that after AEW Full Gear went off the air on Saturday night, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all came down to the ring to check on Jon Moxley, who continued to be knocked out in the ring following the brass knuckles shot he took from MJF.
The crowd started chanting “Thank you Moxley” while Yuta, Claudio, and Danielson explained to Moxley what happened. They all hugged, Moxley threw a chair to the ground and exited through the crowd.
More Trending Stories
- Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Steve Austin Downplays Rumors of Return, Explains Recent Workout Videos
- Eric Bischoff Details What Vince McMahon Did In WWE Creative Meetings
- CM Punk Jokes About AEW Locker Room Altercation During CFFC Commentary