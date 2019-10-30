AEW Full Gear Will Feature German Commentary On Fite TV

FITE TV has announced that the upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV on November 6 will feature German commentary when ordered through their service. Here’s the official announcement:

FITE, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, is proud to announce that AEW Full Gear will have German commentary along with the already well received English and Spanish commentary options. FITE will stream the show on Saturday, November 9th at 7:00pm ET live from Baltimore.

AEW Full Gear will be shown exclusively on FITE in Germany and the rest of the world outside the US. German fans will have the option to select commentary in their native language. Günter Zapf (@ZapfGuenter) and Mike Ritter (@MucMikeRitter) will be the commentators. All three commentary options are included in every AEW Full Gear purchase on FITE.