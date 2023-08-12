wrestling / News
AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Set For Week Before All Out
August 11, 2023
AEW Fyter Fest is returning for the final week before All Out. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the shows between the August 27th All In PPV and the Sept 3rd All Out will be themed around Fyter Fest, presented by AEW Fight Forever.
Khan had announced earlier in the night that next week’s shows will be Fight For the Fallen shows with proceeds benefitting the Maui Food Bank in the wake of the Maui wildfires.
In conjunction with
Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork/@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank,
AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next,
go home week for All In!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2023
