AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Set For Week Before All Out

AEW Fyter Fest is returning for the final week before All Out. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the shows between the August 27th All In PPV and the Sept 3rd All Out will be themed around Fyter Fest, presented by AEW Fight Forever.

Khan had announced earlier in the night that next week’s shows will be Fight For the Fallen shows with proceeds benefitting the Maui Food Bank in the wake of the Maui wildfires.