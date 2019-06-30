wrestling / News

Various News: Full AEW Fyter Fest Pre-Show Now Online, Watch Jungle Boy Make His Entrance At Fyter Fest, Ali Poses With Aleister Black Before WWE Event

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fyter Fest - SCU vs. The Best Friends vs. Priave Party

– The full Buy-In show for AEW Fyter Fest is now available on Youtube after it streamed earlier tonight.

– AEW has posted a video of Jungle Boy making his entrance from tonight’s Fyter Fest event. Just a boy and his dinosaur.

– Ali has posted a match to Twitter before a WWE live event showing him in the ring with Aleister Black.

