wrestling / News
Various News: Full AEW Fyter Fest Pre-Show Now Online, Watch Jungle Boy Make His Entrance At Fyter Fest, Ali Poses With Aleister Black Before WWE Event
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The full Buy-In show for AEW Fyter Fest is now available on Youtube after it streamed earlier tonight.
– AEW has posted a video of Jungle Boy making his entrance from tonight’s Fyter Fest event. Just a boy and his dinosaur.
A boy and his dinosaur @boy_myth_legend #luchasaurus #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/RUVddbIplI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2019
– Ali has posted a match to Twitter before a WWE live event showing him in the ring with Aleister Black.
The Light. The Night. #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/qYV84FT3Sg
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Why WWE Is Bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Concern Over AEW and Declining Numbers, Vince McMahon Knows Something Is Wrong
- Backstage Update on False E-Mail Alerts Advertising Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff for WWE TV, Vince McMahon Was Not Aware of Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Telling Vince McMahon That He’s Going to AEW and How Vince Reacted
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name