Various News: AEW Fyter Fest Post-Match Interview Clips, G1 Climax 29 Post-Match Videos

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW released some post-match interviews from Fyter Fest featuring Alex Marvez speaking to Adam Page, Private Party, and Nyla Rose. You can check out those videos below.



– For NJPW, the promotion released the wrestler post-match presser videos from Saturday’s G1 Climax 29 opener. You can check out those clips with Zack Sabre Jr., KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, and more below.





