wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Fyter Fest Post-Match Interview Clips, G1 Climax 29 Post-Match Videos
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW released some post-match interviews from Fyter Fest featuring Alex Marvez speaking to Adam Page, Private Party, and Nyla Rose. You can check out those videos below.
– For NJPW, the promotion released the wrestler post-match presser videos from Saturday’s G1 Climax 29 opener. You can check out those clips with Zack Sabre Jr., KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, and more below.
