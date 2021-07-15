wrestling / News
AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Draws Over One Million Viewers, Ratings Hit Two-Month High
– Ratings and viewership surged back upwards for last night’s special Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, last night’s episode broke the one-million viewer mark, drawing an average overnight audience of 1.025 million viewers. That’s up 21.2% from last week’s overnight audience of 871,000 viewers.
Ratings also grew in the 18 – 49 demographic for the broadcast. Last night’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key demo, which is up 17.7% from the 0.33 rating for last week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite, which was held in Miami, Florida.
This is Dynamite’s first broadcast to break over a million viewers in just over two months, marking the first time since the May 5th “Blood & Guts” episode drew 1.09 million. The demo rating was the best since the same May 5th episode did a 0.42. AEW is averaging a 0.30 demo rating and 795,000 viewers for 2021 to date, up slightly from a 0.29 demo rating and 791,000 for the same time period in 2020.
AEW will continue its live touring run next week with Fyter Fest Night 2 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.
AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,025,000 viewers on average and 518,000 (a 0.40 rating) among viewers aged 18-49.
📈Read more details and analysis: https://t.co/XvxVirTMiO pic.twitter.com/iWbkHIShqN
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 15, 2021
