AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Draws Over One Million Viewers, Ratings Hit Two-Month High

– Ratings and viewership surged back upwards for last night’s special Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, last night’s episode broke the one-million viewer mark, drawing an average overnight audience of 1.025 million viewers. That’s up 21.2% from last week’s overnight audience of 871,000 viewers.

Ratings also grew in the 18 – 49 demographic for the broadcast. Last night’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key demo, which is up 17.7% from the 0.33 rating for last week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite, which was held in Miami, Florida.

This is Dynamite’s first broadcast to break over a million viewers in just over two months, marking the first time since the May 5th “Blood & Guts” episode drew 1.09 million. The demo rating was the best since the same May 5th episode did a 0.42. AEW is averaging a 0.30 demo rating and 795,000 viewers for 2021 to date, up slightly from a 0.29 demo rating and 791,000 for the same time period in 2020.

AEW will continue its live touring run next week with Fyter Fest Night 2 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.