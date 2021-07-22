AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Draws Over 1.1 Million Viewers, Third Biggest Audience in Show’s History

– Ratings and viewership climbed up once again for this week’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last night’s TNT broadcast drew an average overnight audience of 1.148 million viewers. This marks the third-highest audience in AEW Dynamite history. Viewership was up from last week’s audience of 1.025 million viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also up from last week. AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 drew a 0.44 rating in the key demo, which is up from last week’s rating of 0.40 for the first night of Fyter Fest. Additionally, this is the highest rating for AEW Dynamite since the December 9, 2020 episode, which drew a 0.45 rating in the key demo.

Last night’s show was held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. AEW will continue its live touring run next week with Fight for the Fallen at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.