AEW Fyter Fest Night One Pre-Show Online
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the pre-show for AEW Fyter Fest’s first night ahead of tonight’s show. You can see the video below, which features Matt Hardy and Private Party.
We’ll have live coverage of Fyter Fest night one starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.
