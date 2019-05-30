wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Fyter Fest Tickets Still On Sale After Technical Error, GCW Reveals Lineup For Tournament of Survival 4, EVOLVE Mini-Doc On Leon Ruff

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– There are still tickets on sale for AEW Fyter Fest after a technical error yesterday prevented some fans from obtaining them. Cody wrote on Twitter:

– GCW has revealed the lineup for their Tournament of Survival 4, which happens Saturday.

– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary for Leon Ruff:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, EVOLVE, Fyter Fest, GCW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading