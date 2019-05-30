wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Fyter Fest Tickets Still On Sale After Technical Error, GCW Reveals Lineup For Tournament of Survival 4, EVOLVE Mini-Doc On Leon Ruff
– There are still tickets on sale for AEW Fyter Fest after a technical error yesterday prevented some fans from obtaining them. Cody wrote on Twitter:
Tickets are still available! The site is being bombarded though, so if you see the “tickets went fast” page, just refresh and keep trying. Good luck! https://t.co/GRvJu8DYz5
– GCW has revealed the lineup for their Tournament of Survival 4, which happens Saturday.
*TOS4 Update*
If you want reserved seats, make your move ASAP…
Get Tix NOW:https://t.co/0U2uegpklh
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/UGjCgbIzHl
Book Discount Rooms at Showboat:https://t.co/wXq48VEYla
GCW presents #ToS4
Sat 6/1 – 730pm
The Showboat – Atlantic City NJ pic.twitter.com/Y69gi2Ei3r
– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary for Leon Ruff:
