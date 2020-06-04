AEW Fyter Fest To Take Place on Two Nights, Will Air on TNT

AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event and air in place of Dynamite next month. On Wednesday night, Tony Khan announced that Fyter Fest will air on July 1st and 8th as a two-night event.

While the ad said that the show would air at 10 PM, Khan has since clarified that it will in fact air during the Dynamite timeslot and that was an editing error. As of now, the following matches are announced:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends

🚨 Don't miss the 2-week event #AEW FYTER FEST on Wed. July 1 and Wed. July 8 on @tntdrama! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/juy7gKl9R8 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 4, 2020

AEW Fyter Fest, 2 nights on @tntdrama! I’m excited to bring Fyter to @AEWonTNT on July 1 + July 8. Thank you to all of the great fans who’ve supported our pay-per-view shows and #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night! This one’s on the house! Or these two rather. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2020