wrestling / News
AEW Fyter Fest To Take Place on Two Nights, Will Air on TNT
AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event and air in place of Dynamite next month. On Wednesday night, Tony Khan announced that Fyter Fest will air on July 1st and 8th as a two-night event.
While the ad said that the show would air at 10 PM, Khan has since clarified that it will in fact air during the Dynamite timeslot and that was an editing error. As of now, the following matches are announced:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends
🚨 Don't miss the 2-week event #AEW FYTER FEST on Wed. July 1 and Wed. July 8 on @tntdrama! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/juy7gKl9R8
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 4, 2020
AEW Fyter Fest, 2 nights on @tntdrama! I’m excited to bring Fyter to @AEWonTNT on July 1 + July 8. Thank you to all of the great fans who’ve supported our pay-per-view shows and #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night! This one’s on the house! Or these two rather.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2020
It’s at the normal timeslot both nights. 8pm ET/7pm CT on Wednesday July 1 and Wednesday July 8! Our postproduction team does an awesome job, we all worked hard on the show, sorry if we all missed that in editing.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says WWE Wouldn’t Have Survived Without The Undertaker
- Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
- Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
- CM Punk, Booker T, Christian on Weigh In on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline During WWE Backstage