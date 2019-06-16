AEW Fyter Fest Will Be Available On FITE TV For Fans Outside The US

As we previously reported, AEW Fyter Fest is expected to stream for free on B/R Live on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida. In a post on Twitter, FITE TV revealed that it will be available for international viewers on their service on the same day.

🚨UPDATE🚨#FyterFest WILL be available on #FITETV for fans OUTSIDE the United States!🇺🇸 🇺🇸United States fans can watch on @brlive 🗣️Stay tuned for further information regarding, this massive event from @AEWrestling ! 📲June 29 ⁉️ Who else is excited for this? pic.twitter.com/z39qCMZ876 — FITE (@FiteTV) June 15, 2019

Here’s the card:

* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Cody vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson vs. The Lucha Bros. & a Partner TBA

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima