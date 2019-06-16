wrestling / News

AEW Fyter Fest Will Be Available On FITE TV For Fans Outside The US

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee

As we previously reported, AEW Fyter Fest is expected to stream for free on B/R Live on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida. In a post on Twitter, FITE TV revealed that it will be available for international viewers on their service on the same day.

Here’s the card:

* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Cody vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson vs. The Lucha Bros. & a Partner TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
* MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. Adam “Hangman” Page
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

