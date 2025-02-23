wrestling / News

AEW News: Gabe Kidd Wins AEW Collision Debut, Hologram Wins Return Match, Kazuchika Okada Issues Warning

February 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gabe Kidd AEW Collision

– Gabe Kidd returned to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, defeating The Butcher in a singles match. This was his first singles match (and singles win) in AEW after wrestling tag matches last year.

– Hologram had his first singles match since last year in his in-ring return on Collision, defeating The Beast Mortos. Mortos tried to unmask Hologram after the match, but Komander made the save.

– During a segment backstage, Kazuchika Okada warned any ‘bitches’ that might challenge him for the Continental title, noting that he’d put them down like he did Buddy Matthews.

