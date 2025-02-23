AEW News: Gabe Kidd Wins AEW Collision Debut, Hologram Wins Return Match, Kazuchika Okada Issues Warning

– Gabe Kidd returned to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, defeating The Butcher in a singles match. This was his first singles match (and singles win) in AEW after wrestling tag matches last year.

Gabe Kidd has ARRIVED to AEW and is ready to make an IMPACT!

Gabe Kidd shows off his hard hitting technique as he absolutely LEATHERS the Butcher! As Don Callis takes notes…

– Hologram had his first singles match since last year in his in-ring return on Collision, defeating The Beast Mortos. Mortos tried to unmask Hologram after the match, but Komander made the save.

– During a segment backstage, Kazuchika Okada warned any ‘bitches’ that might challenge him for the Continental title, noting that he’d put them down like he did Buddy Matthews.