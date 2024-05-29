wrestling / News

AEW Gifts Inside the NBA Crew With Replica Belts and Sneakers

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW New Logo Grey BG 3-26-24 Image Credit: AEW

During last night’s episode of Inside the NBA, it was revealed that AEW gifted the hosts with replica belts and sneakers. All five hosts – Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Draymond Green – got new shoes. On social media, the NBA credited the Young Bucks with the gift.

Tony Khan wrote: “It’s an honor for us that Inside the NBA hosts unbeaten AEW wrestler @SHAQ, @TheJetOnTNT, Charles Barkley, @Money23Green + @TurnerSportsEJ received their own @AEW World Championship belts on @NBAonTNT tonight. Thank you TNT!

https://x.com/NBAonTNT/status/1795674696723370187

https://x.com/AEW/status/1795685295230509401

