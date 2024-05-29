AEW Gifts Inside the NBA Crew With Replica Belts and Sneakers

During last night’s episode of Inside the NBA, it was revealed that AEW gifted the hosts with replica belts and sneakers. All five hosts – Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Draymond Green – got new shoes. On social media, the NBA credited the Young Bucks with the gift.

Tony Khan wrote: “It’s an honor for us that Inside the NBA hosts unbeaten AEW wrestler @SHAQ, @TheJetOnTNT, Charles Barkley, @Money23Green + @TurnerSportsEJ received their own @AEW World Championship belts on @NBAonTNT tonight. Thank you TNT!”

Thank you TNT! See you tomorrow on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 29, 2024

https://x.com/NBAonTNT/status/1795674696723370187

https://x.com/AEW/status/1795685295230509401