wrestling / News
AEW Gifts Inside the NBA Crew With Replica Belts and Sneakers
During last night’s episode of Inside the NBA, it was revealed that AEW gifted the hosts with replica belts and sneakers. All five hosts – Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Draymond Green – got new shoes. On social media, the NBA credited the Young Bucks with the gift.
Tony Khan wrote: “It’s an honor for us that Inside the NBA hosts unbeaten AEW wrestler @SHAQ, @TheJetOnTNT, Charles Barkley, @Money23Green + @TurnerSportsEJ received their own @AEW World Championship belts on @NBAonTNT tonight. Thank you TNT!”
It's an honor for us that Inside the NBA hosts
unbeaten AEW wrestler @SHAQ, @TheJetOnTNT, Charles Barkley, @Money23Green + @TurnerSportsEJ received their own @AEW World Championship belts on @NBAonTNT tonight
Thank you TNT!
See you tomorrow on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 29, 2024
https://x.com/NBAonTNT/status/1795674696723370187
https://x.com/AEW/status/1795685295230509401
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes