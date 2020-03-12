AEW Gives Medical Update On Nick Jackson After Inner Circle Attack

AEW has provided an update on Nick Jackson following his assault at the hands of the Inner Circle on Dynamite. The Inner Circle attacked Jackson backstage at tonight’s Dynamite, revealing him to the Elite as down and crushed by a garage door. Jackson was stretchered out and taken to a hospital.

AEW said in an update on Twitter that Jackson is “Responsive at the hospital but ruled out indefinitely.” This comes as The Elite was scheduled to face the Inner Circle in the Blood & Guts match at Dynamite on March 25th.