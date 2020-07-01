wrestling / News
AEW Giving Out Prizes As Part of Fyter Fest Night One
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is holding a contest giving prizes to fans tonight during the first night of Fyter Fest. AEW has announced that a hashtag will be shown during three picture-in-picture commercial breaks during the show that takes place tonight, with the 10 fans to tweet the unique hashtag to @AEWWrestling receiving a prize package.
The grand prize winner will receive a zoom call from Chris Jericho.
During the three picture-in-picture commercial breaks, there will be a unique hashtag shown.
THE FIRST TEN PEOPLE who tweet that unique hashtag to AEWrestling will receive a #AEW prize package & the grand prize winner will receive a zoom call from @IAmJericho.
*US ONLY pic.twitter.com/61iyqe6An7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement Is A New Cookbook
- Bobby Lashley on Paul Heyman Pitching Him to Work With MVP on Raw, Forming the BDC With MVP in TNA
- Mark Henry Discusses Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Had Mae Young Give Birth To A Hand, If He Should Have Beaten John Cena to Win the WWE Title
- Texas Legend Killer Tim Brooks Passes Away – Keith Lee, AEW & More Pay Tribute