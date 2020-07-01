wrestling / News

AEW Giving Out Prizes As Part of Fyter Fest Night One

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Fyter Fest

AEW is holding a contest giving prizes to fans tonight during the first night of Fyter Fest. AEW has announced that a hashtag will be shown during three picture-in-picture commercial breaks during the show that takes place tonight, with the 10 fans to tweet the unique hashtag to @AEWWrestling receiving a prize package.

The grand prize winner will receive a zoom call from Chris Jericho.

