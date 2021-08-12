AEW News: Good Brothers Retain Impact Tag Titles on Dynamite, The Elite Win Trios Match

– The Good Brothers are still your Impact World Tag Team Champions following their match with the Dark Order on AEW Dynamite. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on tonight’s show to retain their titles. You can see a clip from the match below:

The #GoodBrothers pulled out just about every dirty trick to retain the @IMPACTWRESTLING Tag Team titles. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/QawFucq85N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

– Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Dante Martin and The Sydals on tonight’s show, and a clip from that match is below: