AEW News: Good Brothers Retain Impact Tag Titles on Dynamite, The Elite Win Trios Match

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Good Brothers AEW Dynamite

– The Good Brothers are still your Impact World Tag Team Champions following their match with the Dark Order on AEW Dynamite. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on tonight’s show to retain their titles. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Dante Martin and The Sydals on tonight’s show, and a clip from that match is below:

The Elite, The Good Brothers

