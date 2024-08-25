AEW Grand Slam Australia Set For February 2025

AEW Grand Slam is headed to Australia in February of next year. It was announced on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show that the company will make its Australia debut with the event on February 15th, 2015.

AEW Grand Slam has typically been used for their big September TV taping in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is set for September 25th. February 15th is a Saturday, which would suggest a PPV.