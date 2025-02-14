Note on Gate for AEW Grand Slam Australia

As previously reported, Tony Khan said that this Saturday’s Grand Slam Australia has one of the biggest gates in AEW history. However, he never provided a number. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show currently has over $1.25 million for the gate. This would be the third-largest gate in AEW history, behind both All In events in London. It may end up as #4, however, as advance sales for All In: Texas are believed to be higher.

It’s unknown how many tickets have been sold, but the Brisbane Entertainment Centre can hold around 9,500. It was noted that Grand Slam Australia is not sold out. There is a $44 get-in price on the secondary market and primary market tickets are said to be very expensive.