Note on Why AEW Grand Slam Australia Was Initially Set For Suncorp Stadium

AEW Grand Slam Australia happened this past weekend at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, airing on TNT and MAX. However, it was initially advertised for the 52,500-seat Suncorp Stadium in the same city. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason AEW was at the larger stadium was because of the Brisbane government.

The government suggested that AEW hold the event at the stadium, as they wanted to have major events there to prepare for the 2032 Olympics. When tickets didn’t sell enough for a venue that big, it was moved to the Entertainment Centre. That venue is the usual home for major wrestling events in the city.