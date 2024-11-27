AEW Grand Slam Australia Officially Changes Venues

An email has been sent to everyone who purchased tickets to AEW Grand Slam Australia, informing them the event has changed venues. The show was originally set to take place at Suncorp Stadium, which seats around 52,000. It’s unknown what capacity would have been with AEW’s set up.

Either way, the event is now happening at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. That venue has a capacity of 13,500. Grand Slam Australia is still scheduled for February 15. Those who bought tickets will get new tickets for the new location within two weeks.