– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has an update with the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s broadcast of AEW Grand Slam Australia on TNT. The event aired via tape delay on the network following the NBA All-Star Saturday game. TNT aired the Grand Slam Australia on Saturday night in lieu of the regular airing of AEW Collision.

The special event averaged 502,000 viewers. Viewership rose from the previous week’s airing of AEW Collision, which averaged 387,000. Meltzer also reports that the first quarter featuring Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher topped one million viewers. Meltzer noted that the show’s viewership was helped by the NBA All-Star lead-in.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Grand Slam Australia drew a 0.21 rating in the key demo. The rating was up from the 0.10 rating for the February 8 edition of Collision. The event was also simulcast on Max. However, Max viewership numbers for the event are not available.

Rankings data for Saturday original cable programming is not yet available.