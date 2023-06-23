AEW News: Grand Slam III Date Reportedly Set, Note on Fuego Del Sol’s Exit

– AEW has reportedly set a day for Grand Slam III this fall in New York City. As reported back in April, Tony Khan had confirmed to a live crowd in NYC that the company would be back in September for the third iteration of their Grand Slam Dynamite in Arthur Ashe Stadium. PWInsider reports that sources at the venue have confirmed that a date is booked in late September for the show.

– Fuego Del Sol announced he was exiting AEW on July 1st. PWInsider notes that his exit is a result of AEW choosing not to renew his expiring deal.