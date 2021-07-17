AEW Reportedly Sees Great First Day of Sales For New York City Dynamite

AEW’s first day of ticket says for its New York City episode of Dynamite was quite successful, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company sold “a huge amount of tickets” in their first days, with both AEW and the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium both very happy with the results.

According to the site, the only available tickets on Ticketmaster for the September 22nd show are in the upper deck and sections behind the entrance stage. Those sections were not originally set to be opened today but were released due to demand for seats. AEW is expected to continue to open up seats as needed until production is finalized that evening, and the expectation is that they will sell around 30,000 tickets total when all is said and done between this show and the September 15th show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium is configured for 17,000 fans but could conceivably be opened up for more fans if needed.