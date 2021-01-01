AEW Had Largest Audience Since Pandemic Began At Dynamite on Wednesday

Live attendance has been completely different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but AEW had its largest audience since that started this past Wednesday on Dynamite. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW drew 1,080 fans, with 900 paid and 180 comps. This is also the second-largest American crowd in wrestling since the pandemic began.

The advance sales were likely due to the announced match of Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix, which was postponed to this Wednesday. The Brodie Lee tribute show announcement happened on short notice after his passing on Saturday.

AEW has only been allowing between 10-15% capacity for the Daily’s Place venue in Jacksonville due to the pandemic, with socially distanced seating other precautions to avoid the spread of COVID.