AEW Had Reportedly Been Working on Owen Hart Foundation Deal for Months

– As previously reported, AEW announced a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation that will see AEW put on a memorial Owen Hart Cup tournament in tribute to the late wrestler. Additionally, AEW will also release “unique and original” Owen Hart merchandise. Dave Meltzer discussed the deal on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, indicating the deal between AEW and Owen Hart’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, has been in the works for some months now.

Meltzer stated that AEW has been working on the Owen Hart deal for a “long, long time.” Initially, Meltzer had “brought up the idea” of a memorial tournament to honor the late Brodie Lee, who passed away last December, to company president Tony Khan a number months ago. At the time, Khan had responded, “We have an idea for a tournament,” which turned out to be yesterday’s Owen Hart announcement.

As noted, the collaboration with the foundation includes making the Owen Hart Cup Tournament an annual event. Additionally, Owen Hart will be a playable character in the upcoming AEW console game.