AEW News: Hangman Page Apologizes to Young Bucks, Matt Hardy Beats Orange Cassidy

– Hangman Page tried to mend a bridge with the Young Bucks on tonight’s AEW Rampage. During tonight’s show, Page showed up and told Matt and Nick Jackson that he was sorry for the way he treated them, throwing away their friendship and costing them an AEW Tag Team Title shot. He considered them even after they cost him an AEW World Title shot in July and said that if they tried to interfere in the World Championship Match at Full Gear, he will ruin them:

The No. 1 contender @theAdamPage has a strong message for his former friends the @youngbucks ahead of his #AEW World Title match tomorrow at #AEWFullGear. Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/OsDhb8QQ8A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

– Matt Hardy picked up a win over Orange Cassidy in their Lumberjack match on Rampage with help from The Blade, as you can see below: