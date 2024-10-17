wrestling / News

AEW News: Hangman Page Costs Jay White Win On Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin Picks Up First Win

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hangman Page 10-16-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Hangman Page cost Jay White his match against Christian Cage on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw White battle Cage in the main event, during which Page came out and hid next to the ring apron. Kip Sabian distracted the referee at the end of the match and Page hit White with the Buckshot Lariat to lat Cage get the win.

The interference was a measure of revenge for Page, who lost to White at WrestleDream.

– Shelton Benjamin competed in his first match since June of last year as he defeated Lio Rush on Dynamite.

