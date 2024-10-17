wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page Costs Jay White Win On Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin Picks Up First Win
– Hangman Page cost Jay White his match against Christian Cage on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw White battle Cage in the main event, during which Page came out and hid next to the ring apron. Kip Sabian distracted the referee at the end of the match and Page hit White with the Buckshot Lariat to lat Cage get the win.
The interference was a measure of revenge for Page, who lost to White at WrestleDream.
Hangman Adam Page ensures Jay White does not get to succeed in the next step of his plan as Christian Cage gets the win in our #AEWDynamite main event pic.twitter.com/hKkk0cRacW
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 17, 2024
BUCKSHOT TO JAY WHITE#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MFketKlLg1
— Sebas セバスチャン (@Sebas_Bucks) October 17, 2024
– Shelton Benjamin competed in his first match since June of last year as he defeated Lio Rush on Dynamite.
HE IS STILL THAT GOOD #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7ogQsXBEXc
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) October 17, 2024
"Swerve, Why don't we finish the conversation we started at #AEWWrestleDream?"
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SheltyB803 | @The305MVP | @IAmLioRush | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/pFuQf0sByZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Nigel McGuinness Recalls WWE Rescinding Contract Offer in 2009, TNA Run Afterward
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win